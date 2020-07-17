214 FRONT STREET

Amenities

Stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bath at Financial District. Spacious Counter space in the kitchen with glass doors cabinets, a large island and open design. It is joined with the living room that has tall windows overlooking our landscaped courtyard below. The bathroom has convenient double sinks and double medicine cabinets and the bedroom is huge! It can easily accommodate a king bed and other furniture and has a true closet, washer/ dryer, microwave, dishwasher, video intercom. To view this and any other active apartment in the market call Gisela.