All apartments in New York
Find more places like 214 FRONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
214 FRONT STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

214 FRONT STREET

214 Front Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

214 Front Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
courtyard
Stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bath at Financial District. Spacious Counter space in the kitchen with glass doors cabinets, a large island and open design. It is joined with the living room that has tall windows overlooking our landscaped courtyard below. The bathroom has convenient double sinks and double medicine cabinets and the bedroom is huge! It can easily accommodate a king bed and other furniture and has a true closet, washer/ dryer, microwave, dishwasher, video intercom. To view this and any other active apartment in the market call Gisela.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 FRONT STREET have any available units?
214 FRONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 FRONT STREET have?
Some of 214 FRONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
214 FRONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 214 FRONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 214 FRONT STREET offer parking?
No, 214 FRONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 214 FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 FRONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 214 FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 214 FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 214 FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 214 FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 FRONT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 214 FRONT STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity