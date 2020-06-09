All apartments in New York
2134 Second Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

2134 Second Avenue

2134 2nd Ave · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2134 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Beautiful and sun flooded two (2) bedroom and two (2) bathroom home with west and north exposure.

The apartment measures 1,027sf and is great for entertaining as it has a spacious living room and separate dining area.

The living room features four (4) large windows with maple hardwood floors throughout.

The open kitchen has a window, granite counters, maple wood cabinets and stainless steel GE Profile appliances.

Two split bedrooms each have a walk-in closet.

The building has a video security intercom system,
community courtyard and laundry.

Two blocks from the subway and across the street from the M15 bus.
Close to many restaurants, shopping, the East River Plaza with Costco, Best Buy and much more.

More info on the Crown Condominium building: located at the corner of Second Avenue and 110th Street of East Harlem, which was named one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in terms of price and rental appreciation. The elevator building features a resident manager, video intercom security, laundry, private storage, bike storage and a common courtyard. Located in a vibrant neighborhood that features excellent dining and shopping options nearby (East River Plaza which features Costco, Target, to name a few), a few blocks from the Lexington 6 train, and bounded by Thomas Jefferson Park and only 4 blocks from Central Park.

Call, Text or Email me for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Second Avenue have any available units?
2134 Second Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Second Avenue have?
Some of 2134 Second Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2134 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2134 Second Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2134 Second Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2134 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Second Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 2134 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2134 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
