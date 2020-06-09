2134 Second Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bike storage garage

Beautiful and sun flooded two (2) bedroom and two (2) bathroom home with west and north exposure.



The apartment measures 1,027sf and is great for entertaining as it has a spacious living room and separate dining area.



The living room features four (4) large windows with maple hardwood floors throughout.



The open kitchen has a window, granite counters, maple wood cabinets and stainless steel GE Profile appliances.



Two split bedrooms each have a walk-in closet.



The building has a video security intercom system,

community courtyard and laundry.



Two blocks from the subway and across the street from the M15 bus.

Close to many restaurants, shopping, the East River Plaza with Costco, Best Buy and much more.



More info on the Crown Condominium building: located at the corner of Second Avenue and 110th Street of East Harlem, which was named one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in terms of price and rental appreciation. The elevator building features a resident manager, video intercom security, laundry, private storage, bike storage and a common courtyard. Located in a vibrant neighborhood that features excellent dining and shopping options nearby (East River Plaza which features Costco, Target, to name a few), a few blocks from the Lexington 6 train, and bounded by Thomas Jefferson Park and only 4 blocks from Central Park.



Call, Text or Email me for more information.