211 West 29th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel gym elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym bike storage hot tub lobby

Welcome home to Flow Chelsea.



Live atop Chelsea in this full-floor home with open views toward downtown Manhattan. Residence #21A is an impressive three-bedroom, three-bathroom home which features seven-inch wide European oak plank flooring throughout and triple-glazed windows allowing the unit to be pin-drop quiet.



Step off the elevator and into your own private gallery. As soon as you enter the home you are greeted by the expansive living and dining room. Anchoring the home is the kitchen, which features a large center island with quartz countertops and backsplash as well as custom white cabinetry. It is outfitted with stainless steel appliances which include a Bertazzoni oven, Thermador induction cooktop and a Liebherr refrigerator.



The spacious master bedroom is tucked away and has oversized windows and a spa-like master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and another two bathrooms complete the space. All bathrooms feature sleek polished chrome fixtures, ceramic washbasins with custom vanities, and porcelain tiling on the walls and floors. Additional features include an in-home washer/dryer and an ample amount of storage space.



Flow Chelsea was designed to meet stringent Passive House construction standards to provide its residents with improved air quality, thermal comfort, reduced noise, and low utility costs. Residents at Flow Chelsea enjoy amenities including a full-time attended lobby, state-of-the-art gym with Peloton bikes, bike storage, package room, cold storage, and additional laundry.