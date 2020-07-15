All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

211 West 29th Street

211 W 29th St · (917) 400-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21A · Avail. now

$11,025

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
Welcome home to Flow Chelsea.

Live atop Chelsea in this full-floor home with open views toward downtown Manhattan. Residence #21A is an impressive three-bedroom, three-bathroom home which features seven-inch wide European oak plank flooring throughout and triple-glazed windows allowing the unit to be pin-drop quiet.

Step off the elevator and into your own private gallery. As soon as you enter the home you are greeted by the expansive living and dining room. Anchoring the home is the kitchen, which features a large center island with quartz countertops and backsplash as well as custom white cabinetry. It is outfitted with stainless steel appliances which include a Bertazzoni oven, Thermador induction cooktop and a Liebherr refrigerator.

The spacious master bedroom is tucked away and has oversized windows and a spa-like master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and another two bathrooms complete the space. All bathrooms feature sleek polished chrome fixtures, ceramic washbasins with custom vanities, and porcelain tiling on the walls and floors. Additional features include an in-home washer/dryer and an ample amount of storage space.

Flow Chelsea was designed to meet stringent Passive House construction standards to provide its residents with improved air quality, thermal comfort, reduced noise, and low utility costs. Residents at Flow Chelsea enjoy amenities including a full-time attended lobby, state-of-the-art gym with Peloton bikes, bike storage, package room, cold storage, and additional laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 West 29th Street have any available units?
211 West 29th Street has a unit available for $11,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 West 29th Street have?
Some of 211 West 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 West 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 West 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 211 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 West 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 211 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 West 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
