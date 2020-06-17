All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

211 West 14th Street

211 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
**Video Tour Available upon request**

Ultra-luxurious one-bedroom residence with a covered balcony in the premier condo building d'Orsay in Chelsea. Finished in 2018, this almost brand-new unit is built with the best finishes. South-facing and filled with light, you will feel comfortable spending a lot of time at home. The open kitchen with WOLF and Subzero appliances flows seamlessly into the large living room (fits a baby grand piano and a couch!). All closets outfitted with California Closets. The luxurious bathroom boasts a custom vanity by Jacques Garcia, cast iron soaking tub with marble deck and herringbone marble floors with floor heating. The best part? Morning coffee on your own covered balcony. Have a little bit of Paris in New York.

The d'Orsay is a premier condo building located in prime Chelsea, offering amenities including a sky-lit fitness center with steam room, a plunge pool and a landscaped roof terrace. Chelsea is home to countless restaurants, bars, galleries, and other cultural institutions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 West 14th Street have any available units?
211 West 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 West 14th Street have?
Some of 211 West 14th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 211 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 West 14th Street have a pool?
Yes, 211 West 14th Street has a pool.
Does 211 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
