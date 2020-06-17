211 West 14th Street

Amenities

**Video Tour Available upon request**



Ultra-luxurious one-bedroom residence with a covered balcony in the premier condo building d'Orsay in Chelsea. Finished in 2018, this almost brand-new unit is built with the best finishes. South-facing and filled with light, you will feel comfortable spending a lot of time at home. The open kitchen with WOLF and Subzero appliances flows seamlessly into the large living room (fits a baby grand piano and a couch!). All closets outfitted with California Closets. The luxurious bathroom boasts a custom vanity by Jacques Garcia, cast iron soaking tub with marble deck and herringbone marble floors with floor heating. The best part? Morning coffee on your own covered balcony. Have a little bit of Paris in New York.



The d'Orsay is a premier condo building located in prime Chelsea, offering amenities including a sky-lit fitness center with steam room, a plunge pool and a landscaped roof terrace. Chelsea is home to countless restaurants, bars, galleries, and other cultural institutions.