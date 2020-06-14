All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

211 Central Park West

211 Central Park West · (212) 381-3270
Location

211 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$24,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
hot tub
Enter this extraordinary xxxmint Beresford beauty through a gracious foyer that leads into a grand living room with 10 foot ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and 3 large windows facing directly into Central Park. The oversized 14x24 master suite, replete with a large windowed spa bathroom & walk in stall shower, also has direct Park views and the best walk in closets you have yet to see! The second full sized bedroom and bath also face directly into Central Park. A large third bedroom and bath faces west and there is also a separate den/office/TV room as well. The four brand new bathrooms are all truly stunning with top of the line fixtures and beautiful tile work. There are exquisite built-ins and moldings. The double windowed eat in kitchen is a chef's dream featuring banquette dining, double Wolf ovens, 6 burner Wolf stove, oversized Subzero refrigerator, separate full size freezer, double Bosh dishwashers, butler's pantry, wine cooler and full sized washer/dryer. There is tons of storage space in the custom cabinetry, and long stretches of elegant Caesar stone countertops. The maid's room and bath have been as beautifully outfitted as the rest of this painstakingly renovated home just finished by a top designer that has left "no stone unturned" featuring new triple thermopane sound proofed windows, towel warmers, heated floors, wide oak strip flooring, built-in sound system, Central Air and Lutron lighting etc.The Beresford is one of the premier buildings on Central Park West. This is a rare opportunity to rent an apartment so meticulously renovated by the owners who were transferred a few weeks before finishing this perfect home. Sorry, no smokers and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Central Park West have any available units?
211 Central Park West has a unit available for $24,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Central Park West have?
Some of 211 Central Park West's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
211 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 211 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 211 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 211 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Central Park West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 211 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 211 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 211 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Central Park West has units with dishwashers.
