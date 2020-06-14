211 Central Park West

Amenities

Enter this extraordinary xxxmint Beresford beauty through a gracious foyer that leads into a grand living room with 10 foot ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and 3 large windows facing directly into Central Park. The oversized 14x24 master suite, replete with a large windowed spa bathroom & walk in stall shower, also has direct Park views and the best walk in closets you have yet to see! The second full sized bedroom and bath also face directly into Central Park. A large third bedroom and bath faces west and there is also a separate den/office/TV room as well. The four brand new bathrooms are all truly stunning with top of the line fixtures and beautiful tile work. There are exquisite built-ins and moldings. The double windowed eat in kitchen is a chef's dream featuring banquette dining, double Wolf ovens, 6 burner Wolf stove, oversized Subzero refrigerator, separate full size freezer, double Bosh dishwashers, butler's pantry, wine cooler and full sized washer/dryer. There is tons of storage space in the custom cabinetry, and long stretches of elegant Caesar stone countertops. The maid's room and bath have been as beautifully outfitted as the rest of this painstakingly renovated home just finished by a top designer that has left "no stone unturned" featuring new triple thermopane sound proofed windows, towel warmers, heated floors, wide oak strip flooring, built-in sound system, Central Air and Lutron lighting etc.The Beresford is one of the premier buildings on Central Park West. This is a rare opportunity to rent an apartment so meticulously renovated by the owners who were transferred a few weeks before finishing this perfect home. Sorry, no smokers and no pets.