210 West 26th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr concierge gym parking garage

The contemporary styling features two landscaped roof decks, a 24-hour concierge, on-site garage, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and all of the modern amenities one could dream of. The apartment features over-sized windows, high-tech kitchen appliances, and sleek hardwood flooring; walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Here, you'll find that once you move in, you won't want to move out! Just outside your door you'll find galleries displaying some of the most prestigious art, the hottest bars, and enchanting boutiques and shops. Around the corner from Whole Foods.