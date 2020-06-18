All apartments in New York
210 West 26th Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:41 AM

210 West 26th Street

210 West 26th Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr concierge
gym
parking
garage
The contemporary styling features two landscaped roof decks, a 24-hour concierge, on-site garage, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and all of the modern amenities one could dream of. The apartment features over-sized windows, high-tech kitchen appliances, and sleek hardwood flooring; walk-in closets, and high ceilings. Here, you'll find that once you move in, you won't want to move out! Just outside your door you'll find galleries displaying some of the most prestigious art, the hottest bars, and enchanting boutiques and shops. Around the corner from Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 West 26th Street have any available units?
210 West 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 West 26th Street have?
Some of 210 West 26th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 West 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 West 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 210 West 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 West 26th Street does offer parking.
Does 210 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 West 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 210 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 West 26th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 210 West 26th Street has accessible units.
Does 210 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
