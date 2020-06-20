All apartments in New York
Find more places like 210 West 101st Street 4L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
210 West 101st Street 4L
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:32 PM

210 West 101st Street 4L

210 West 101st Street · (646) 305-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 West 101st Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4L · Avail. now

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Located in one of the best Upper West Side buildings is this beautiful classic seven. The kitchen is completely renovated. The apartment features three full bedrooms, separate large dining room, Laundry room/guest bedroom and 2 full renovated bathrooms. Prewar detail, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of light and many windows, with dual city views. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, subway tile, white kitchen cabinets, Caesar Stone counter tops. Close to all transportation, subways, buses and West Side Highway. Near great restaurants, shopping and Whole foods. In between two parks, Central Park and Riverside Park. Full service, doorman, elevator and live in superintendent. Bike storage. State of the art gym for an additional monthly fee. For your convenience a stroller storage room off the lobby. Pet friendly. Broker Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 West 101st Street 4L have any available units?
210 West 101st Street 4L has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 West 101st Street 4L have?
Some of 210 West 101st Street 4L's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 West 101st Street 4L currently offering any rent specials?
210 West 101st Street 4L isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 West 101st Street 4L pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 West 101st Street 4L is pet friendly.
Does 210 West 101st Street 4L offer parking?
No, 210 West 101st Street 4L does not offer parking.
Does 210 West 101st Street 4L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 West 101st Street 4L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 West 101st Street 4L have a pool?
No, 210 West 101st Street 4L does not have a pool.
Does 210 West 101st Street 4L have accessible units?
No, 210 West 101st Street 4L does not have accessible units.
Does 210 West 101st Street 4L have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 West 101st Street 4L does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 210 West 101st Street 4L?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity