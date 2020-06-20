210 West 101st Street 4L

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Located in one of the best Upper West Side buildings is this beautiful classic seven. The kitchen is completely renovated. The apartment features three full bedrooms, separate large dining room, Laundry room/guest bedroom and 2 full renovated bathrooms. Prewar detail, hardwood floors, high ceilings, lots of light and many windows, with dual city views. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, subway tile, white kitchen cabinets, Caesar Stone counter tops. Close to all transportation, subways, buses and West Side Highway. Near great restaurants, shopping and Whole foods. In between two parks, Central Park and Riverside Park. Full service, doorman, elevator and live in superintendent. Bike storage. State of the art gym for an additional monthly fee. For your convenience a stroller storage room off the lobby. Pet friendly. Broker Fee