Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

210 RIVINGTON ST 16E

210 Rivington St · (929) 278-1874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 16E · Avail. now

$3,799

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BED WITH WASHER&DRYER IN EAST VILLAGE NO FEE!! - Property Id: 302132

Description
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room! A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!
3 bedroom New Renovation with exposed brick, hardwood floors, full bath, & kitchen with dishwasher, laundry in unit. Virtual Tour Available upon request.

* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $4342.00 and 1.5 Months Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302132
Property Id 302132

(RLNE5930354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E have any available units?
210 RIVINGTON ST 16E has a unit available for $3,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E have?
Some of 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E currently offering any rent specials?
210 RIVINGTON ST 16E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E is pet friendly.
Does 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E offer parking?
No, 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E does not offer parking.
Does 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E have a pool?
No, 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E does not have a pool.
Does 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E have accessible units?
No, 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E does not have accessible units.
Does 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 RIVINGTON ST 16E has units with dishwashers.
