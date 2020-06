Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

AN OUTDOOR LOVERS DREAM!!This one bedroom apartment is located in a prime location on the Upper East Side. Located on a tree lined block right near Whole foods, Fairway, the 4/5/6 and the Q. Apartment is located on the first floor in the back of the building. Extremely quiet and with your own private backyard oasis in the city!!! Apartment also features exposed brick wall with deco fireplace and high ceilings.Heat and hot water included. PETS OK(no more than one dog allowed)!Can be rented furnished or unfurnished1 MONTH BROKER FEE$2500 PRICE FOR A MAY 1 move in date. EMAIL JENNIFER@CRGNYC.COM TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING! Cayenne143205