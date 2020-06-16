210 East 47th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman

Available Immediately! SUPERB FURNISHED Studio in Turtle Bay! Large studio featuring a renovated marble bathroom, a large walk-in closet and recessed lighting. The Diplomat is a full-service building, within close proximity to the United Nations, Grand Central Station and transportation, plus great neighborhood restaurants and shops. Also available for short-term (MINIMUM 6 MONTHS). Sorry NO PETS.