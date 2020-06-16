All apartments in New York
Find more places like 210 East 47th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
210 East 47th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:16 PM

210 East 47th Street

210 East 47th Street · (201) 320-6869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 East 47th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-G · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
Available Immediately! SUPERB FURNISHED Studio in Turtle Bay! Large studio featuring a renovated marble bathroom, a large walk-in closet and recessed lighting. The Diplomat is a full-service building, within close proximity to the United Nations, Grand Central Station and transportation, plus great neighborhood restaurants and shops. Also available for short-term (MINIMUM 6 MONTHS). Sorry NO PETS.,Superb Furnished Studio in Turtle Bay! Available Immediately! Large studio which features a renovated marble bathroom, a large walk-in closet and recessed lighting. The Diplomat is a full-service building, within close proximity to the United Nations, Grand Central Station and transportation, plus great neighborhood restaurants and shops. Also available for short-term (minimum 6 months). Sorry NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 East 47th Street have any available units?
210 East 47th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 East 47th Street have?
Some of 210 East 47th Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 East 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 East 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 210 East 47th Street offer parking?
No, 210 East 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 East 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 210 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 210 East 47th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity