Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning elevator fireplace

TWICE THE SIZE of your average One Bedroom! This Junior-4 features a 20'x17' living room with decorative fireplace and original herringbone wood floors, den/nursery, spacious windowed eat-in kitchen, private patio, central A/C, recessed lighting, washer and dryer, and private storage! 21 West 75th Street is a boutique 5 unit brownstone condominium with an elevator and private storage located in the heart of the Upper West Side on West 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Immediate occupancy.