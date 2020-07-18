All apartments in New York
21 West 75th Street

Location

21 West 75th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
TWICE THE SIZE of your average One Bedroom! This Junior-4 features a 20'x17' living room with decorative fireplace and original herringbone wood floors, den/nursery, spacious windowed eat-in kitchen, private patio, central A/C, recessed lighting, washer and dryer, and private storage! 21 West 75th Street is a boutique 5 unit brownstone condominium with an elevator and private storage located in the heart of the Upper West Side on West 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 West 75th Street have any available units?
21 West 75th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 West 75th Street have?
Some of 21 West 75th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 West 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 West 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 21 West 75th Street offer parking?
No, 21 West 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 West 75th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 21 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 21 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
