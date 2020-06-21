All apartments in New York
21 West 121st Street
21 West 121st Street

21 West 121st Street · (917) 515-0353
Location

21 West 121st Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Huge 3 Bedroom Home with WASHER DRYER IN UNIT! Top Floor in a Brownstone Building on 121 street off Lenox and with Mt. Morris Park next door !The living-room is more than 20 ft long, it features exposed brick and there is bay windows facing south and enough space for dining area.All Queen Size bedrooms with closets. Skylights!HUGE 3 Bedroom apartment baby steps Trains #2 and #3, as well as a short to A,B,C,D trains!Very close WholeFood , Redrooster, corner social, Sylvanna's and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 West 121st Street have any available units?
21 West 121st Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 21 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 West 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 West 121st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 21 West 121st Street offer parking?
No, 21 West 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 West 121st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 21 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 21 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 West 121st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 West 121st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 West 121st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
