21 SOUTH END AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard elevator bike storage internet access

Located in The Regatta, one of Battery Park Citys most exclusive condominiums, this well-appointed and tastefully renovated home has it all. This beautiful home features a fully equipped open kitchen, an abundance of custom closets throughout, a modern upgraded bathroom and a Juliet balcony off the bedroom. Offering stunning city views, this home also has a full-sized washer & dryer. The Regatta, located on a quiet cul-de-sac has a 24-hour concierge, bike room, a private garden and a stunning roof deck with sweeping Hudson River & Statue of Liberty views. Located steps away from Brookfield Place offering world class shopping and dining plus the new Westfield Mall with countless options, you are at the center of all that the new Downtown has to offer. Easy access to all major subway lines. Contact me today, to see this beautiful home. Unit can be offered furnished or unfurnished. No short term leases. LLRES1024