Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:20 PM

21 SOUTH END AVE.

21 South End Avenue · (347) 524-8450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 South End Avenue, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
bike storage
internet access
Located in The Regatta, one of Battery Park Citys most exclusive condominiums, this well-appointed and tastefully renovated home has it all. This beautiful home features a fully equipped open kitchen, an abundance of custom closets throughout, a modern upgraded bathroom and a Juliet balcony off the bedroom. Offering stunning city views, this home also has a full-sized washer & dryer. The Regatta, located on a quiet cul-de-sac has a 24-hour concierge, bike room, a private garden and a stunning roof deck with sweeping Hudson River & Statue of Liberty views. Located steps away from Brookfield Place offering world class shopping and dining plus the new Westfield Mall with countless options, you are at the center of all that the new Downtown has to offer. Easy access to all major subway lines. Contact me today, to see this beautiful home. Unit can be offered furnished or unfurnished. No short term leases. LLRES1024

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 SOUTH END AVE. have any available units?
21 SOUTH END AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 SOUTH END AVE. have?
Some of 21 SOUTH END AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 SOUTH END AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
21 SOUTH END AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 SOUTH END AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 21 SOUTH END AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 21 SOUTH END AVE. offer parking?
No, 21 SOUTH END AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 21 SOUTH END AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 SOUTH END AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 SOUTH END AVE. have a pool?
No, 21 SOUTH END AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 21 SOUTH END AVE. have accessible units?
No, 21 SOUTH END AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 21 SOUTH END AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 SOUTH END AVE. has units with dishwashers.
