2098 Frederick Douglass
2098 Frederick Douglass

2098 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (212) 381-2473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2098 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10P · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
yoga
With an ideal layout this apartment features a spacious private balcony with open eastern and southern views of Harlem and Central Park. The windowed kitchen with granite counters features stainless steel appliances including a Kitchen Aid refrigerator and stove and a Frigidaire dishwasher. The windowed bathroom is adorned with porcelain tiles, there are two through-wall A/C units, and the apartment includes a Bosch washer/dryer.

This pet-friendly building has a full-time doorman, live-in super, available storage, gym, laundry room, and roof deck. Located in what is considered "Restaurant Row" in Harlem you can explore the plethora of culinary options including Melba's, Clay, Settepani, Harlem Tavern, Safari, and Babbalucci. Transportation options are numerous with the 2, 3, C and B trains at 116th Street (two blocks away). Greenery options are abundant with Morningside Park, Central Park and Marcus Garvey Park a short distance away.

The open, windowed kitchen features stainless steel appliances and includes a dishwasher. The open living/dining area features a home office nook and a large storage closet. The windowed bathroom features a deep-soaking jetted tub, and Carrera marble tiling. Other features include an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer and hardwood floors throughout.

The Gateway Tower is a luxury full service condominium with live-in super, full time attended lobby, fitness club, central laundry facility, landscaped courtyard, community room and storage bins for rent. Located three blocks from Central Park, Morningside Park, Columbia University, Central Market, in the heart of the new restaurant row on Frederick Douglass Blvd. Close to 5 subway lines and 7 bus lines, neighborhood amenities include: Farmers Market, yoga studio, salons, and much more. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2098 Frederick Douglass have any available units?
2098 Frederick Douglass has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2098 Frederick Douglass have?
Some of 2098 Frederick Douglass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2098 Frederick Douglass currently offering any rent specials?
2098 Frederick Douglass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2098 Frederick Douglass pet-friendly?
Yes, 2098 Frederick Douglass is pet friendly.
Does 2098 Frederick Douglass offer parking?
No, 2098 Frederick Douglass does not offer parking.
Does 2098 Frederick Douglass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2098 Frederick Douglass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2098 Frederick Douglass have a pool?
No, 2098 Frederick Douglass does not have a pool.
Does 2098 Frederick Douglass have accessible units?
No, 2098 Frederick Douglass does not have accessible units.
Does 2098 Frederick Douglass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2098 Frederick Douglass has units with dishwashers.
