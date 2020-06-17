2098 Frederick Douglass

Amenities

With an ideal layout this apartment features a spacious private balcony with open eastern and southern views of Harlem and Central Park. The windowed kitchen with granite counters features stainless steel appliances including a Kitchen Aid refrigerator and stove and a Frigidaire dishwasher. The windowed bathroom is adorned with porcelain tiles, there are two through-wall A/C units, and the apartment includes a Bosch washer/dryer.



This pet-friendly building has a full-time doorman, live-in super, available storage, gym, laundry room, and roof deck. Located in what is considered "Restaurant Row" in Harlem you can explore the plethora of culinary options including Melba's, Clay, Settepani, Harlem Tavern, Safari, and Babbalucci. Transportation options are numerous with the 2, 3, C and B trains at 116th Street (two blocks away). Greenery options are abundant with Morningside Park, Central Park and Marcus Garvey Park a short distance away.



The open, windowed kitchen features stainless steel appliances and includes a dishwasher. The open living/dining area features a home office nook and a large storage closet. The windowed bathroom features a deep-soaking jetted tub, and Carrera marble tiling. Other features include an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer and hardwood floors throughout.



The Gateway Tower is a luxury full service condominium with live-in super, full time attended lobby, fitness club, central laundry facility, landscaped courtyard, community room and storage bins for rent. Located three blocks from Central Park, Morningside Park, Columbia University, Central Market, in the heart of the new restaurant row on Frederick Douglass Blvd. Close to 5 subway lines and 7 bus lines, neighborhood amenities include: Farmers Market, yoga studio, salons, and much more. Pet friendly.