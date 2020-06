Amenities

Renovated and stunning 1 bedroom apartment featuring top of the line stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Spacious living room. Marble tiled bath. Amazing sunlight throughout. Pet friendly case by case. No Broker Fee ! This apartment can be rented with deposit replacement by Rhino! Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Only first month rent due at signing with deposit replacement by Rhino.We are also accepting Rhino as a guarantor replacement. Please ask your leasing agent for more details. KW241149