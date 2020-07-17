206 First Avenue

Amenities

Make your move into this lovely pre-war one-bedroom condominium rental in prime East Village. Only 1 flight up.



The home opens up to a kitchen with breakfast bar seating, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and granite countertops. Past the kitchen is the living area that is sun-soaked with Western exposures. Next to the living room is your spacious master bedroom with generous storage space and enough room to even add a sitting area! Across from the bedroom is the bathroom with limestone tiles and a large mirror.



In-unit VENTED washer/dryer provides the ultimate convenience. Other highlights include a Pharmacy on the ground floor, virtual doorman, and part-time super.



206 1st Avenue is a boutique condominium, located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city. Some of the best restaurants, bars, and shopping are with immediate proximity of your front door! Trades Joes and Target are just one block away on 14th street. Tompkins Square Park is just around the corner, 3 blocks away.



Nearest mode of transit is the L train on 14th st/1st ave.

Available for early August move-in.