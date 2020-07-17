All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:32 PM

206 First Avenue

206 1st Avenue · (917) 446-0523
Location

206 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Make your move into this lovely pre-war one-bedroom condominium rental in prime East Village. Only 1 flight up.

The home opens up to a kitchen with breakfast bar seating, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and granite countertops. Past the kitchen is the living area that is sun-soaked with Western exposures. Next to the living room is your spacious master bedroom with generous storage space and enough room to even add a sitting area! Across from the bedroom is the bathroom with limestone tiles and a large mirror.

In-unit VENTED washer/dryer provides the ultimate convenience. Other highlights include a Pharmacy on the ground floor, virtual doorman, and part-time super.

206 1st Avenue is a boutique condominium, located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in the city. Some of the best restaurants, bars, and shopping are with immediate proximity of your front door! Trades Joes and Target are just one block away on 14th street. Tompkins Square Park is just around the corner, 3 blocks away.

Nearest mode of transit is the L train on 14th st/1st ave.
Available for early August move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 First Avenue have any available units?
206 First Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 First Avenue have?
Some of 206 First Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
206 First Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 206 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 206 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 206 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 206 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 First Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 206 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 206 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 206 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 206 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
