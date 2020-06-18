All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

205 West 76th Street

205 East 76th Street · (212) 979-7709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8C · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool table
garage
valet service
Virtual Tours Available! A rare opportunity to own a mint condition one bedroom in the Harrison Condominium; one of the most desired buildings on the Upper West Side designed by coveted architect Robert A.M. Stern for Related. 8C is a spacious home complete with 10-foot ceilings and oversized windows that overlook Amsterdam Avenue and bring in amazing natural light in both the living space and bedroom.The kitchen is a great space for any entertainer or chef with it's open concept that allows you to seat all your guests comfortably while having more than enough counter space to prepare your meal. Finished with top of the line appliances including, a Viking range, oven, and a subzero refrigerator, this kitchen is a step above. One of the best features of this home is the expansive storage throughout. The foyer has an oversized coat closet for additional storage, and the bedroom features two closets, one with hanging space and shelf storage above while the other is a large walk-in.This home has all the amenities you need with a washer/dryer in unit and the luxuries of the Harrison, you wont want to leave! Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, full-time concierge/valet, on-site parking garage, resident lounge, game room, planted outdoor patio, catering kitchen, playroom, and a brand new billiards room! All this with an Equinox Fitness Center and a furnished roof-top terrace with panoramic views of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West 76th Street have any available units?
205 West 76th Street has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 West 76th Street have?
Some of 205 West 76th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 West 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 West 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 West 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 205 West 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 West 76th Street does offer parking.
Does 205 West 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 West 76th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West 76th Street have a pool?
No, 205 West 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 West 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 West 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 West 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
