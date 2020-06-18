205 West 76th Street

Amenities

Virtual Tours Available! A rare opportunity to own a mint condition one bedroom in the Harrison Condominium; one of the most desired buildings on the Upper West Side designed by coveted architect Robert A.M. Stern for Related. 8C is a spacious home complete with 10-foot ceilings and oversized windows that overlook Amsterdam Avenue and bring in amazing natural light in both the living space and bedroom.The kitchen is a great space for any entertainer or chef with it's open concept that allows you to seat all your guests comfortably while having more than enough counter space to prepare your meal. Finished with top of the line appliances including, a Viking range, oven, and a subzero refrigerator, this kitchen is a step above. One of the best features of this home is the expansive storage throughout. The foyer has an oversized coat closet for additional storage, and the bedroom features two closets, one with hanging space and shelf storage above while the other is a large walk-in.This home has all the amenities you need with a washer/dryer in unit and the luxuries of the Harrison, you wont want to leave! Amenities include a 24-hour doorman, full-time concierge/valet, on-site parking garage, resident lounge, game room, planted outdoor patio, catering kitchen, playroom, and a brand new billiards room! All this with an Equinox Fitness Center and a furnished roof-top terrace with panoramic views of the city.