Massive one bedroom with double exposure in a well-maintained elevator building between Bleecker and W. 4th St. This extra-roomy apartment features a spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings and original detail and even allows enough room for a dining area. Separate windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and oak cabinetry. King size sun-filled master bedroom that can accommodate all of your bedroom furniture. The apartment also has three large closets for optimal storage. Laundry drop off is right next door. The building is situated one block from the Christopher St. 1 train and two blocks from the A/C/E/B/D/F/M trains. Be on one of the best blocks in the entire West Village! No Pets