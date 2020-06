Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Sunlit gorgeous renovated studio located in Central Harlem right on Madison Avenue! This one of a kind apartment features high ceilings that can cater to any set up, a separate closet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gut Renovated Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Flooring, and Tons of Natural Light. Well Maintained Building with a Live-in Super. Minutes to transportation and shopping.