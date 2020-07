Amenities

Classic 6 Room - In a Prime Location! This apartment is a must see for those looking for a home with a flexible layout. It features Southern exposure allowing tons of sunlight. It is conveniently located in close proximity to the express train at 96th street and the cross town bus. It's also located near Riverside Park and the astounding Central Park!Built in 1925, this beautiful pre-war building features an elevator and laundry in basementOwner Pays Fee, One Month Free Rent on a 13 Month Lease CYOF