Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

203 E 82nd St

203 East 82nd Street · (346) 309-7599
Location

203 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $6000 · Avail. now

$6,000

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 5 Bedroom in Yorkville No Fee - Property Id: 307813

Huge 5 Bedroom in Yorkville No Fee
This is a TRUE 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment just 1 flight up in a building in the heart of the Upper East Side. This apartment is fantastic for shares with 5 approximately equal sized bedrooms. The apartment includes a gorgeous living room with exposed brick, a granite open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, bedrooms that fit queen sized beds, built in closet spaces, ceiling fans, and 2 gorgeous white marble bathrooms. The apartment also includes a small private outdoor terrace off the living room. The apartment is just a few blocks from the 4,5,6, & Q trains and Central Park. It is surrounded by great bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and gyms. Rooftop accessible.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/203-e-82nd-st-new-york-ny/307813
Property Id 307813

(RLNE5948070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 E 82nd St have any available units?
203 E 82nd St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 E 82nd St have?
Some of 203 E 82nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 E 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
203 E 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 E 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 E 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 203 E 82nd St offer parking?
No, 203 E 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 203 E 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 E 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 E 82nd St have a pool?
No, 203 E 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 203 E 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 203 E 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 203 E 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 E 82nd St has units with dishwashers.
