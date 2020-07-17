203 E 82nd St

Amenities

Huge 5 Bedroom in Yorkville No Fee

This is a TRUE 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment just 1 flight up in a building in the heart of the Upper East Side. This apartment is fantastic for shares with 5 approximately equal sized bedrooms. The apartment includes a gorgeous living room with exposed brick, a granite open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, bedrooms that fit queen sized beds, built in closet spaces, ceiling fans, and 2 gorgeous white marble bathrooms. The apartment also includes a small private outdoor terrace off the living room. The apartment is just a few blocks from the 4,5,6, & Q trains and Central Park. It is surrounded by great bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and gyms. Rooftop accessible.

