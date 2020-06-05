201 West 138th Street

Amenities

This Beautifully Newly Renovated Two bedroom apartment is now available in the Strivers Row section of Harlem. This unit features two large bedrooms, that can fit king-sized beds comfortably. a spacious living room area with exposed brick walls, hardwood floors throughout the unit, bright white bathroom, tons of closet space, and high ceilings. This unit also offers a gorgeous brand-new kitchen equipped with lots of cabinet and counter space, Brand New stainless-steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. this unit is a renters dream!This Beautiful Harlem Apartement is fully equipped with built-in washer and dryer, Brand new stainless steel microwave and dish washer, beautiful fire place. this rental is also pet-friendly. Roommates are welcomed.Not only is the apartment accommodating, so is the neighborhood. There are different varieties of markets in the area. there are local restaurants and lounges in the area. mass transportation accessible location. this is a MUST see!!schedule your private viewing today. Area4905