All apartments in New York
Find more places like 201 West 138th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
201 West 138th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

201 West 138th Street

201 West 138th Street · (917) 445-7846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

201 West 138th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This Beautifully Newly Renovated Two bedroom apartment is now available in the Strivers Row section of Harlem. This unit features two large bedrooms, that can fit king-sized beds comfortably. a spacious living room area with exposed brick walls, hardwood floors throughout the unit, bright white bathroom, tons of closet space, and high ceilings. This unit also offers a gorgeous brand-new kitchen equipped with lots of cabinet and counter space, Brand New stainless-steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. this unit is a renters dream!This Beautiful Harlem Apartement is fully equipped with built-in washer and dryer, Brand new stainless steel microwave and dish washer, beautiful fire place. this rental is also pet-friendly. Roommates are welcomed.Not only is the apartment accommodating, so is the neighborhood. There are different varieties of markets in the area. there are local restaurants and lounges in the area. mass transportation accessible location. this is a MUST see!!schedule your private viewing today. Area4905

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 West 138th Street have any available units?
201 West 138th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 West 138th Street have?
Some of 201 West 138th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 West 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 West 138th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 West 138th Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 West 138th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 201 West 138th Street offer parking?
No, 201 West 138th Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 West 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 West 138th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 West 138th Street have a pool?
No, 201 West 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 West 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 West 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 West 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 West 138th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 201 West 138th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity