2009 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room

NO FEE! (Brokers CYOF) OWNER WILL SHOW!!



Triplex 5 BED 2.5 BATH in Harlem Townhouse TOTAL PERFECTION!

EVEN MORE STUNNING IN PERSON!



- NEWLY RENOVATED with originally restored details throughout.

- On Fifth Ave, above Marcus Garvey Park includes amphitheater and pool!

- Tons of SUNLIGHT, unobstructed East and West Views

- HUGE WINDOWS

- 12' CEILINGS (10' on upper floors)

- 5 decorative FIREPLACES

- Brand New KITCHEN - STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CUSTOM CABINETS & ISLAND

- CARRARA MARBLE Bathrooms

- HARDWOOD FLOORS

- Abundant CLOSETS

- WASHER / DRYER in unit

- SKYLIGHTS

- VIDEO INTERCOM on each floor



1st Floor - Living Room / Dining & Eat In Kitchen

2nd Floor - Master Bed, Master Bath & Bedroom 2

3rd Floor - 3 Bedrooms, Washer / Dryer



Steps to Park, Whole Foods, Restaurants, Shopping & NYC Transit Subway and buses.

Short term rentals & Pets Allowed!!

Easy Approval.