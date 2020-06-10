All apartments in New York
2009 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

2009 Fifth Avenue

2009 5th Avenue · (917) 673-0860
Location

2009 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
NO FEE! (Brokers CYOF) OWNER WILL SHOW!!

Triplex 5 BED 2.5 BATH in Harlem Townhouse TOTAL PERFECTION!
EVEN MORE STUNNING IN PERSON!

- NEWLY RENOVATED with originally restored details throughout.
- On Fifth Ave, above Marcus Garvey Park includes amphitheater and pool!
- Tons of SUNLIGHT, unobstructed East and West Views
- HUGE WINDOWS
- 12' CEILINGS (10' on upper floors)
- 5 decorative FIREPLACES
- Brand New KITCHEN - STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CUSTOM CABINETS & ISLAND
- CARRARA MARBLE Bathrooms
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- Abundant CLOSETS
- WASHER / DRYER in unit
- SKYLIGHTS
- VIDEO INTERCOM on each floor

1st Floor - Living Room / Dining & Eat In Kitchen
2nd Floor - Master Bed, Master Bath & Bedroom 2
3rd Floor - 3 Bedrooms, Washer / Dryer

Steps to Park, Whole Foods, Restaurants, Shopping & NYC Transit Subway and buses.
Short term rentals & Pets Allowed!!
Easy Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
2009 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 2009 Fifth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2009 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 Fifth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2009 Fifth Avenue has a pool.
Does 2009 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2009 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
