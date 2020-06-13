Amenities

This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath corner unit in one of the Upper West Sides most desired buildings is in mint condition with top of the line finishes and appliances. It is available furnished or unfurnished. This premium unit features expansive eastern and southern open city views with floor to ceiling windows and great light all day. Beautiful Brazilian Cabreuva hardwood floors, Viking stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. 1.5 bathrooms with polished Bianco Verde marble and walnut vanities, soaking tub, ample closet space and customized blinds and curtains complete the picture. 200 West End Avenue was built in 2007, it is a full service condominium with 24 Hour doorman and concierge services, live in super, top of the line fitness center, residence lounge with terrace, pool tables, media room and playroom. Located only one block to the 1, 2, 3 subway and multiple bus lines. Sorry, no pets and smoking not permitted.