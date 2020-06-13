All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

200 West End Avenue

200 West End Avenue · (212) 875-2986
Location

200 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16H · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
garage
media room
This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath corner unit in one of the Upper West Sides most desired buildings is in mint condition with top of the line finishes and appliances. It is available furnished or unfurnished. This premium unit features expansive eastern and southern open city views with floor to ceiling windows and great light all day. Beautiful Brazilian Cabreuva hardwood floors, Viking stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. 1.5 bathrooms with polished Bianco Verde marble and walnut vanities, soaking tub, ample closet space and customized blinds and curtains complete the picture. 200 West End Avenue was built in 2007, it is a full service condominium with 24 Hour doorman and concierge services, live in super, top of the line fitness center, residence lounge with terrace, pool tables, media room and playroom. Located only one block to the 1, 2, 3 subway and multiple bus lines. Sorry, no pets and smoking not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 West End Avenue have any available units?
200 West End Avenue has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 West End Avenue have?
Some of 200 West End Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 200 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 200 West End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 200 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 West End Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 200 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 200 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
