Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Located on Mott and Spring street, walk up building- 4 flights. Renovated kitchen and bathroom, hard wood floors. This is a great share 2 bedroom, uneven rooms, or could be a GREAT 1 bedroom. Nice light. Available now- i have a video as well. Any questions, call, text or email me.