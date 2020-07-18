All apartments in New York
200 East 35th Street
200 East 35th Street

200 East 35th Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 177
Location

200 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home! This beautiful, corner 1-bedroom home is located in the bustling Murray Hill neighborhood and only a few minutes from Trader Joe's, Duane Reade, and the array of popular Eastside restaurants like Bubo. Nearby Grand Central Station provides convenient access to the rest of NYC and beyond.

This recently renovated unit features all new appliances, and hardwood floors. Fantastic natural light spills in from North facing windows, creating a bright and open atmosphere. Air conditioning throughout the home makes the NYC seasons all the more comfortable.

Showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 35th Street have any available units?
200 East 35th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 200 East 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 35th Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 35th Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 East 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 East 35th Street has units with air conditioning.
