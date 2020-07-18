200 East 35th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Welcome home! This beautiful, corner 1-bedroom home is located in the bustling Murray Hill neighborhood and only a few minutes from Trader Joe's, Duane Reade, and the array of popular Eastside restaurants like Bubo. Nearby Grand Central Station provides convenient access to the rest of NYC and beyond.



This recently renovated unit features all new appliances, and hardwood floors. Fantastic natural light spills in from North facing windows, creating a bright and open atmosphere. Air conditioning throughout the home makes the NYC seasons all the more comfortable.



Showings by appointment only.