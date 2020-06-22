20 West 64th Street

Amenities

This luxury apartment boasts incredible Central Park and open city views! And, in addition, the loft-like flexible space allows you to fit any of your needs, easily going from majestic one bedroom to a comfortable 3 bedrooms - two of which with their en-suite bathroom. Please, note that the apartment now features hardwood flooring throughout.The generously sized master suite is facing South with an open city view and features three spacious closets (one walk-in), convenient built-ins, blackout shades, and custom air-conditioning cabinetry.The updated kitchen - which has granite countertops, wood-like ceramic flooring, and top of the line appliances including Sub Zero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher - opens unto a dining area with sweeping East views of Central Park.Custom millwork throughout and two walls of closets turn this residence in a comfortable home.The full-service building - in the heart of Lincoln Center - offers laundry facility on every floor, and amazing amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool; a well-equipped health club with fitness center, sauna, and steam room; a newly renovated rooftop deck terrace with lounge areas; and a parking garage.