Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

20 West 64th Street

20 West 64th Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

20 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27R · Avail. now

$6,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
This luxury apartment boasts incredible Central Park and open city views! And, in addition, the loft-like flexible space allows you to fit any of your needs, easily going from majestic one bedroom to a comfortable 3 bedrooms - two of which with their en-suite bathroom. Please, note that the apartment now features hardwood flooring throughout.The generously sized master suite is facing South with an open city view and features three spacious closets (one walk-in), convenient built-ins, blackout shades, and custom air-conditioning cabinetry.The updated kitchen - which has granite countertops, wood-like ceramic flooring, and top of the line appliances including Sub Zero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher - opens unto a dining area with sweeping East views of Central Park.Custom millwork throughout and two walls of closets turn this residence in a comfortable home.The full-service building - in the heart of Lincoln Center - offers laundry facility on every floor, and amazing amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool; a well-equipped health club with fitness center, sauna, and steam room; a newly renovated rooftop deck terrace with lounge areas; and a parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 West 64th Street have any available units?
20 West 64th Street has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 West 64th Street have?
Some of 20 West 64th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 West 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 West 64th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 West 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 West 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 West 64th Street offer parking?
Yes, 20 West 64th Street does offer parking.
Does 20 West 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 West 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 West 64th Street have a pool?
Yes, 20 West 64th Street has a pool.
Does 20 West 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 20 West 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 West 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 West 64th Street has units with dishwashers.
