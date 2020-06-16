All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

20 East End Avenue

20 E End Ave · (212) 913-9058
Location

20 E End Ave, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8-A · Avail. now

$32,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
doorman
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
internet access
Perched above exclusive East End Avenue, this residence epitomizes timeless elegance.Apartment 8A, with its 4 beds, 4.5 baths, seamlessly incorporates modern finishes with traditional prewar charm. The entry of this home, a grand foyer, leads into a formal gallery. The focal point of this home is the immense living room with its enormous East facing windows and 11 foot ceilings. Walnut stained white Appalachian herringbone oak floors graciously adorn all the public spaces, including the library. The chef's kitchen boasts custom shaker inspired mill-work cabinetry, natural Brazilian quartzite countertop, Lefroy Brooks hardware and Gaggenau appliances. The master bed serves as a quiet reprieve with East exposure and luxurious walk in closet and dressing room. The en suite marble master bathroom is complete with a custom designed double sink vanity, cast iron Lefroy Brooks soaking tub, separate shower and water closet as well as Wi Fi enabled heated flooring. Guest bedrooms offer West and North exposures along with en suite white marble bathrooms and heated flooring as well. This magnificent home may come with a private wine vault in the cellar to hold 115 bottles of your favorite wine for an additional monthly rent. Price available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 East End Avenue have any available units?
20 East End Avenue has a unit available for $32,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 East End Avenue have?
Some of 20 East End Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 East End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20 East End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 East End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20 East End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 East End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20 East End Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20 East End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 East End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 East End Avenue have a pool?
No, 20 East End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20 East End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20 East End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20 East End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 East End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
