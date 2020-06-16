20 East End Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets doorman bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities doorman parking garage internet access

Perched above exclusive East End Avenue, this residence epitomizes timeless elegance.Apartment 8A, with its 4 beds, 4.5 baths, seamlessly incorporates modern finishes with traditional prewar charm. The entry of this home, a grand foyer, leads into a formal gallery. The focal point of this home is the immense living room with its enormous East facing windows and 11 foot ceilings. Walnut stained white Appalachian herringbone oak floors graciously adorn all the public spaces, including the library. The chef's kitchen boasts custom shaker inspired mill-work cabinetry, natural Brazilian quartzite countertop, Lefroy Brooks hardware and Gaggenau appliances. The master bed serves as a quiet reprieve with East exposure and luxurious walk in closet and dressing room. The en suite marble master bathroom is complete with a custom designed double sink vanity, cast iron Lefroy Brooks soaking tub, separate shower and water closet as well as Wi Fi enabled heated flooring. Guest bedrooms offer West and North exposures along with en suite white marble bathrooms and heated flooring as well. This magnificent home may come with a private wine vault in the cellar to hold 115 bottles of your favorite wine for an additional monthly rent. Price available upon request.