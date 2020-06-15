Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this lovely Central Park block, one bedroom apartment in a boutique elevator building in historic district of the Upper East Side. This sunny apartment is located on the top floor of a charming, pre-war building with Fifth Avenue, Central Park, and Museum Mile on your corner. The apartment has 9.5' ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and a pass-through kitchen that opens up to the living room. Large windows provide lots of light and a pleasant view of a tree lined quiet street below. A nice sized bedroom has spacious closets and storage throughout. Bathroom has been renovated with a pedestal sink and white subway tiles. The apartment is equipped with new window blinds, A/C units and refrigerator.



20 East 88th Street is a well maintained, boutique elevator building with close access to the finest cultural experiences the city has to offer. Buses in every direction as well as the 4/5/6 subway trains are all within walking distance. Laundry is located in the building. There is an easy and quick application process. Pets are not permitted.