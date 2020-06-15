Amenities
No Fee!
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this lovely Central Park block, one bedroom apartment in a boutique elevator building in historic district of the Upper East Side. This sunny apartment is located on the top floor of a charming, pre-war building with Fifth Avenue, Central Park, and Museum Mile on your corner. The apartment has 9.5' ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and a pass-through kitchen that opens up to the living room. Large windows provide lots of light and a pleasant view of a tree lined quiet street below. A nice sized bedroom has spacious closets and storage throughout. Bathroom has been renovated with a pedestal sink and white subway tiles. The apartment is equipped with new window blinds, A/C units and refrigerator.
20 East 88th Street is a well maintained, boutique elevator building with close access to the finest cultural experiences the city has to offer. Buses in every direction as well as the 4/5/6 subway trains are all within walking distance. Laundry is located in the building. There is an easy and quick application process. Pets are not permitted.