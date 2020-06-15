All apartments in New York
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:29 AM

20 East 88th Street

20 East 88th Street · (212) 906-9254
Location

20 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
No Fee!

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this lovely Central Park block, one bedroom apartment in a boutique elevator building in historic district of the Upper East Side. This sunny apartment is located on the top floor of a charming, pre-war building with Fifth Avenue, Central Park, and Museum Mile on your corner. The apartment has 9.5' ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and a pass-through kitchen that opens up to the living room. Large windows provide lots of light and a pleasant view of a tree lined quiet street below. A nice sized bedroom has spacious closets and storage throughout. Bathroom has been renovated with a pedestal sink and white subway tiles. The apartment is equipped with new window blinds, A/C units and refrigerator.

20 East 88th Street is a well maintained, boutique elevator building with close access to the finest cultural experiences the city has to offer. Buses in every direction as well as the 4/5/6 subway trains are all within walking distance. Laundry is located in the building. There is an easy and quick application process. Pets are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 East 88th Street have any available units?
20 East 88th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 East 88th Street have?
Some of 20 East 88th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 East 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 East 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 East 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 East 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 20 East 88th Street offer parking?
No, 20 East 88th Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 East 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 East 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 East 88th Street have a pool?
No, 20 East 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 20 East 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 20 East 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 East 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 East 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
