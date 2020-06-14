Amenities

DIGITAL VIEWINGS ONLY PLEASE REFER ONLY TO PHOTOS. No video available. Please do not ask about physical viewings. Dept of State does NOT allow brokers to show property.



Please note: No guarantors accepted, no pets, and approval timeline can take up to 30 days. Studio available late June at 2 Tudor City Place! Kitchen was renovated a year ago, featuring new maple cabinets, granite countertops, mini refrigerator, microwave oven, and electric cooktop. This apartment features a sizable living area with a wall of windows, northern exposure, and a small alcove for extra storage space. The renovated bathroom features white subway tiles, a pedestal sink & mirrored medicine cabinet. The apartment has a wall through AC unit. There is a full-time doorman and on-site amenities include a common laundry room. There is access to a fitness center at 5 Tudor City Place across the street. Lease term minimum is one year, no pets allowed, no guarantors accepted and basic financial parameters apply.