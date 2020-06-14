All apartments in New York
Location

2 Tudor City Place, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 11-N · Avail. now

$2,250

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DIGITAL VIEWINGS ONLY PLEASE REFER ONLY TO PHOTOS. No video available. Please do not ask about physical viewings. Dept of State does NOT allow brokers to show property.

Please note: No guarantors accepted, no pets, and approval timeline can take up to 30 days. Studio available late June at 2 Tudor City Place! Kitchen was renovated a year ago, featuring new maple cabinets, granite countertops, mini refrigerator, microwave oven, and electric cooktop. This apartment features a sizable living area with a wall of windows, northern exposure, and a small alcove for extra storage space. The renovated bathroom features white subway tiles, a pedestal sink & mirrored medicine cabinet. The apartment has a wall through AC unit. There is a full-time doorman and on-site amenities include a common laundry room. There is access to a fitness center at 5 Tudor City Place across the street. Lease term minimum is one year, no pets allowed, no guarantors accepted and basic financial parameters apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Tudor City Place have any available units?
2 Tudor City Place has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Tudor City Place have?
Some of 2 Tudor City Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Tudor City Place currently offering any rent specials?
2 Tudor City Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Tudor City Place pet-friendly?
No, 2 Tudor City Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 Tudor City Place offer parking?
Yes, 2 Tudor City Place does offer parking.
Does 2 Tudor City Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Tudor City Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Tudor City Place have a pool?
No, 2 Tudor City Place does not have a pool.
Does 2 Tudor City Place have accessible units?
No, 2 Tudor City Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Tudor City Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Tudor City Place does not have units with dishwashers.
