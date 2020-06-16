Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent an incredible fully renovated 2-bedroom, 2 and a half-bathroom home with a total of 1,600 sqft (SF) which includes 534 square feet of open space on the Garden level with a full bathroom, accessible from inside or through your own separate entrance.



Choose to enjoy some fresh air in either of the two outdoor spaces: your private backyard or your fully tiled private roof deck! Located in a charming mews off of 121st Street between Lexington and 3rd Avenues, 2 Sylvan Court is a rare find North of Greenwich Village, much less in Harlem.



This wonderful triplex home boasts premium finishes and appliances, granite countertops and excellent craftsmanship throughout, with central A/C, electric fireplace, an eat-in-kitchen, dining room area, and washer and dryer. The intimate back yard and large roof deck provide plenty of outstanding quality private outdoor space, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.



The tenant will pay all utilities. Pets are on a case by case basis with proof of vaccinations and pictures. Conveniently located near the 4/5/6 subways, Metro-North, several bus lines, as well as numerous restaurants, shopping, and nightlife options, this charming house is a great find at a great price.



*Virtual Tour Available