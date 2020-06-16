All apartments in New York
New York, NY
2 Sylvan Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

2 Sylvan Court

2 Sylvan Court · (212) 280-8866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Sylvan Court, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit * · Avail. now

$4,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent an incredible fully renovated 2-bedroom, 2 and a half-bathroom home with a total of 1,600 sqft (SF) which includes 534 square feet of open space on the Garden level with a full bathroom, accessible from inside or through your own separate entrance.

Choose to enjoy some fresh air in either of the two outdoor spaces: your private backyard or your fully tiled private roof deck! Located in a charming mews off of 121st Street between Lexington and 3rd Avenues, 2 Sylvan Court is a rare find North of Greenwich Village, much less in Harlem.

This wonderful triplex home boasts premium finishes and appliances, granite countertops and excellent craftsmanship throughout, with central A/C, electric fireplace, an eat-in-kitchen, dining room area, and washer and dryer. The intimate back yard and large roof deck provide plenty of outstanding quality private outdoor space, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

The tenant will pay all utilities. Pets are on a case by case basis with proof of vaccinations and pictures. Conveniently located near the 4/5/6 subways, Metro-North, several bus lines, as well as numerous restaurants, shopping, and nightlife options, this charming house is a great find at a great price.

*Virtual Tour Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sylvan Court have any available units?
2 Sylvan Court has a unit available for $4,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Sylvan Court have?
Some of 2 Sylvan Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sylvan Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sylvan Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sylvan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Sylvan Court is pet friendly.
Does 2 Sylvan Court offer parking?
No, 2 Sylvan Court does not offer parking.
Does 2 Sylvan Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Sylvan Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sylvan Court have a pool?
No, 2 Sylvan Court does not have a pool.
Does 2 Sylvan Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Sylvan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sylvan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Sylvan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
