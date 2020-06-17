All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

2 jane

2 Jane Street · No Longer Available
Location

2 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
FOR SHOWING PLEASE ONLY CONTACT BARAK The IDEAL West Village 1 bedroom corner unit best layout in the building. three exposures, and eight windowspicturesque Jane Street and Greenwich Avenue- High ceilings-Enjoy lots of sunlight, and open views of the City The open kitchen enjoys a brand new oven/stove imported from Italy, amongst quintessential West Village brick walls. The apartment is in a co-op building but board approval is not required. .Just 1 block to subway, and neighboring gym. Furnished Point14071

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 jane have any available units?
2 jane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 jane have?
Some of 2 jane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 jane currently offering any rent specials?
2 jane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 jane pet-friendly?
No, 2 jane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 jane offer parking?
No, 2 jane does not offer parking.
Does 2 jane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 jane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 jane have a pool?
No, 2 jane does not have a pool.
Does 2 jane have accessible units?
No, 2 jane does not have accessible units.
Does 2 jane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 jane does not have units with dishwashers.
