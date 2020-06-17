Amenities
FOR SHOWING PLEASE ONLY CONTACT BARAK The IDEAL West Village 1 bedroom corner unit best layout in the building. three exposures, and eight windowspicturesque Jane Street and Greenwich Avenue- High ceilings-Enjoy lots of sunlight, and open views of the City The open kitchen enjoys a brand new oven/stove imported from Italy, amongst quintessential West Village brick walls. The apartment is in a co-op building but board approval is not required. .Just 1 block to subway, and neighboring gym. Furnished Point14071