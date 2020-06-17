Amenities

2 East 12th Street is a discreet and intimate 8 unit brownstone co-op perfectly situated near Washington Square Park, Union Square and renowned shopping and dining. The building offers a live in super, private storage and laundry in the basement.



Nestled in the heart of Greenwich Village, no detail has been overlooked in this newly renovated fully furnished Parisian style one bedroom home. Welcomed by a light filled living room decorated by a world-renowned interior designer, your attention is immediately drawn to the 12 foot ceilings and beautiful crown moldings that continue throughout the home. Charming framed windows drench each room with an abundance of natural light. Relax and read a book by the windows, complete with custom storage underneath, or cozy up and light a fire in the wood-burning fireplace. The recently renovated kitchen features custom ebony cabinetry that perfectly accentuates the gold Calacatta marble countertops. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances including a Miele stove, Liebherr refrigerator, and a Fisher and Paykel dishwasher. The home also features abundant closet space, as well as custom cabinetry providing you with plenty of storage.

THIS IS A 2nd FLOOR WALK UP. No board approval, immediate occupancy!