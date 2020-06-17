All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:09 AM

2 East 12th Street

2 East 12th Street · (716) 238-5044
Location

2 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$5,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nestled in the heart of Greenwich Village, no detail has been overlooked in this newly renovated fully furnished Parisian style one bedroom home. Welcomed by a light filled living room decorated by a world-renowned interior designer, your attention is immediately drawn to the 12 feet ceilings and beautiful crown moldings that continue throughout the home. Charming framed windows drench each room with an abundance of natural light. Relax and read a book by the windows, or cozy up next to the fireplace. The recently renovated kitchen features custom ebony cabinetry that perfectly accentuates the gold Calacatta marble countertops. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances including a Miele stove, Liebherr refrigerator, and a Fisher and Paykel dishwasher. The home features a washer/dryer, abundant closet space, and custom cabinetry providing you with plenty of storage.

2 East 12th Street is a discreet and intimate 8 unit brownstone co-op perfectly situated near Washington Square Park, Union Square and renowned shopping and dining. The building offers a live in super, private storage and laundry in the basement.

THIS IS A 2nd FLOOR WALK UP. No Pets,This is a short term furnished rental (1-6 months).
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 East 12th Street have any available units?
2 East 12th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 East 12th Street have?
Some of 2 East 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 2 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 2 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 2 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 East 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
