Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

2-12 Seaman Avenue

2 Seaman Ave · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Seaman Ave, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-L · Avail. now

$1,631

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Now Available in Inwood + Offering 1 Month Free!

Secure your new home at 2-12 Seaman Ave, the most convenient apartments in The Bronx. These apartments capture the historic character of The Bronx neighborhood. All apartments feature a stunning open layout concept, sun drenched living area and hardwood flooring all throughout .

Ideally situated in the heart of Inwood, this lovely building is centrally located to fit all of your needs. With an array of eclectic and renowned eateries at your fingertips, you will have a hard time choosing where to grab your next bite. Grab your cup of joe to start your day at CHOCnyc and then head to Mamasushi for lunch. End your night with dinner overlooking the water at The Hudson. Top off your night with drinks at Inwood Bar & Grill. Convenience to all your shopping and wellness needs is also readily available with Fine Fair Supermarket and Rite Aid on Broadway. This building is also located steps from both Inwood Hill Park and Fort Tyron Park and just one short block from the Dyckman Avenue A train stop.

No matter your need with availability ranging from studios to 2 bedroom options! 2-12 Seaman Avenue can be your perfect place to call home.

-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2-12 Seaman Avenue have any available units?
2-12 Seaman Avenue has a unit available for $1,631 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 2-12 Seaman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2-12 Seaman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2-12 Seaman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2-12 Seaman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2-12 Seaman Avenue offer parking?
No, 2-12 Seaman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2-12 Seaman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2-12 Seaman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2-12 Seaman Avenue have a pool?
No, 2-12 Seaman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2-12 Seaman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2-12 Seaman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2-12 Seaman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2-12 Seaman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2-12 Seaman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2-12 Seaman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
