Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

This is a Brand New Gut Renovated Large 4 Bedroom w/ 2 Full Bathrooms and Washer & Dryer Featuring: • Queen Sized Bedrooms • Bleached Oak Floors • Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances w/ Dishwasher • Dishwasher built into Custom Cabinetry • Statuary Marble Countertops and Backsplashes • Limed Brick Walls • 2 Full Classic Black and White Tiled Bathrooms • LG or Bosch Washer & Dryers in Every Unit • Carson Virtual Doorman and Building Management System Luxury Residences in a Classic Pre-War Greenwich Village Building! These Apartments have been fully renovated with an open layout and a transitional aesthetic featuring a light color palette which has been highlighted by wide-plank Bleached Oak Floors, Limed Brick Walls, and Gourmet Kitchens with Rich Statuary Marble Countertops. Centrally located in New York's Greenwich Village on West 10th Street this pre-war building is perfectly located on an intimate tree-lined street. Call or email Katya today to schedule a private showing!