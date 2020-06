Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities

No FEE real 2 bedroom with Nice separate living room and Eat-in-Kitchen. Kitchen has a window and room for a table, Stainless steel appliances, and a Dishwasher. Full windowed bathroom. Both bedrooms are the same size, both will fit queen beds, both have closet space and windows. Great space, walk up 4 flights. Great Location- Prince between Sullivan and MacDougal. Video upon request. Any further questions, please email, call or text.