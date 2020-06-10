1965 Broadway

Amenities

This 21st floor 1 Bedroom, 2 Bath offers open city views, hardwood floors throughout, pass-thru kitchen, generous living space, marble bathrooms, washer/dryer and 9' ceiling heights in one of Lincoln Center's most desirable Upper West Side condominium buildings. The stunningly lit onyx wall and marble lobby serves as the gracious entrance to the Grand Millennium. This full service, luxury building offers 24 hour concierge, doorman, resident manager and eager staff to serve your needs with the convenience of a separate service entrance. Just steps to all that defines the neighborhood from Central Park to Lincoln Center this location also offers day-to-day conveniences such as Equinox, Gourmet Garage, Whole Foods & Trader Joe's. The building is surrounded by the finest cuisine in the world such as Boulud Sud, Bar Boulud, Jean George and Per Se. All of this and more is ready for you to call home.