All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1965 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1965 Broadway
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:46 PM

1965 Broadway

1965 Broadway · (917) 405-8179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1965 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 21F · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
elevator
24hr concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
This 21st floor 1 Bedroom, 2 Bath offers open city views, hardwood floors throughout, pass-thru kitchen, generous living space, marble bathrooms, washer/dryer and 9' ceiling heights in one of Lincoln Center's most desirable Upper West Side condominium buildings. The stunningly lit onyx wall and marble lobby serves as the gracious entrance to the Grand Millennium. This full service, luxury building offers 24 hour concierge, doorman, resident manager and eager staff to serve your needs with the convenience of a separate service entrance. Just steps to all that defines the neighborhood from Central Park to Lincoln Center this location also offers day-to-day conveniences such as Equinox, Gourmet Garage, Whole Foods & Trader Joe's. The building is surrounded by the finest cuisine in the world such as Boulud Sud, Bar Boulud, Jean George and Per Se. All of this and more is ready for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 Broadway have any available units?
1965 Broadway has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 Broadway have?
Some of 1965 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1965 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 1965 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1965 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1965 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1965 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1965 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity