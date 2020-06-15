196 Spring Street

Amenities

Welcome to your warm SoHo home! Unlike other dim, narrow, or depressing studio apartments, this open, airy, and renovated palace feels your own mini-loft in the clouds. South facing exposure ensures CONTINUOUS OPTIMUM SUNLIGHT into your home which overlooks, lush private backyards, as well as cityscapes views of downtown Manhattan.



Other apartment features include stainless appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops, ample closet and storage space, finished hardwood floors, marble bathroom, all located in a clean pre-war walkup building.



Situated on beautiful tree-lined Spring Street, ONLY TWO BLOCKS FROM TRADER JOES, this apartment puts you right in the middle of all the trendy downtown hotspots. Just steps from the C & E Subway station



Heat & Hot Water Included

Guarantors Welcome

Pets Case By Case