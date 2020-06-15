All apartments in New York
Location

196 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your warm SoHo home! Unlike other dim, narrow, or depressing studio apartments, this open, airy, and renovated palace feels your own mini-loft in the clouds. South facing exposure ensures CONTINUOUS OPTIMUM SUNLIGHT into your home which overlooks, lush private backyards, as well as cityscapes views of downtown Manhattan.

Other apartment features include stainless appliances, dishwasher, granite counter tops, ample closet and storage space, finished hardwood floors, marble bathroom, all located in a clean pre-war walkup building.

Situated on beautiful tree-lined Spring Street, ONLY TWO BLOCKS FROM TRADER JOES, this apartment puts you right in the middle of all the trendy downtown hotspots. Just steps from the C & E Subway station

Heat & Hot Water Included
Guarantors Welcome
Pets Case By Case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Spring Street have any available units?
196 Spring Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 Spring Street have?
Some of 196 Spring Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
196 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 196 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 196 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 196 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 196 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 196 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 196 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 196 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
