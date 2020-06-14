All apartments in New York
196 Orchard Street
196 Orchard Street

196 Orchard St · (646) 375-1932
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

196 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-D · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
lobby
This is the best high-floor split two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with the tallest ceilings in the building, crafted by Incorporated Architecture & Design, boldly designed yet perfectly polished. Features include finished exposed concrete ceilings and elegant wide white oak floors. Oversized industrial-style windows (with electronic shades!) display double exposures facing north and east, with city views of the east village and midtown Manhattan.

The custom-designed kitchen by Incorporated marries style and functionality with integrated Miele appliances. The open kitchen offers onyx lacquer cabinetry with bleached European walnut millwork, polished Nero Marquina marble backsplash, polished Zen Black quartz countertop complete with cabinet lighting, and a kitchen island with a polished white quartz countertop and an under-counter wine refrigerator. Fully integrated, state-of-the-art Miele appliances include a steam oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, wall oven, and 4-burner cooktop. The residence is completed with blackened nickel Waterworks fixtures, Franke garbage disposal, and Miele stacked washer and dryer.

The luxurious 5-fixture master bathroom finishes boast honed Blue de Savoie marble floors and wainscoting, a polished Bianco Dolomiti marble shower, and tub surround, and polished chrome Waterworks fixtures. The bathroom is complemented by a full overlay white lacquer vanity with polished white quartz countertop and mirrored medicine cabinet over bleached European cove lit cabinetry providing ample storage.

The secondary bathroom features honed Athens grey marble flooring and wainscoting with a polished Bianco Dolomiti marble tub surround. Natural European walnut vanity with a polished white quartz countertop, and polished chrome Waterworks fixtures. A mirrored medicine cabinet and white lacquer cabinetry with cove lighting provide additional storage.

This ultra-prime location celebrates the best of the Lower East Side with the East Village across the street and Soho and Nolita to the West. The broadest array of restaurants, retail, entertainment, and transportation and even a Soho-Ludlow House around the corner define this highly desirable neighborhood, a truly authentic New York experience. A two-story, 30,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Center with a private entrance occupies the second and third floors. The building is crowned by a private residents-only 4,100-square-foot rooftop terrace with a sky lawn, cabana seating, two chef's tables, and two al fresco kitchens. Additional amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby and bicycle storage.

The artist and computer renderings and interior and exterior decorations, finishes, fixtures, appliances, and furnishings are provided for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Orchard Street have any available units?
196 Orchard Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 Orchard Street have?
Some of 196 Orchard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
196 Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 196 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 196 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 196 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 196 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 196 Orchard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 196 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 196 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 196 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 Orchard Street has units with dishwashers.
