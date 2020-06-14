196 Orchard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym bike storage lobby

This is the best high-floor split two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with the tallest ceilings in the building, crafted by Incorporated Architecture & Design, boldly designed yet perfectly polished. Features include finished exposed concrete ceilings and elegant wide white oak floors. Oversized industrial-style windows (with electronic shades!) display double exposures facing north and east, with city views of the east village and midtown Manhattan.



The custom-designed kitchen by Incorporated marries style and functionality with integrated Miele appliances. The open kitchen offers onyx lacquer cabinetry with bleached European walnut millwork, polished Nero Marquina marble backsplash, polished Zen Black quartz countertop complete with cabinet lighting, and a kitchen island with a polished white quartz countertop and an under-counter wine refrigerator. Fully integrated, state-of-the-art Miele appliances include a steam oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, wall oven, and 4-burner cooktop. The residence is completed with blackened nickel Waterworks fixtures, Franke garbage disposal, and Miele stacked washer and dryer.



The luxurious 5-fixture master bathroom finishes boast honed Blue de Savoie marble floors and wainscoting, a polished Bianco Dolomiti marble shower, and tub surround, and polished chrome Waterworks fixtures. The bathroom is complemented by a full overlay white lacquer vanity with polished white quartz countertop and mirrored medicine cabinet over bleached European cove lit cabinetry providing ample storage.



The secondary bathroom features honed Athens grey marble flooring and wainscoting with a polished Bianco Dolomiti marble tub surround. Natural European walnut vanity with a polished white quartz countertop, and polished chrome Waterworks fixtures. A mirrored medicine cabinet and white lacquer cabinetry with cove lighting provide additional storage.



This ultra-prime location celebrates the best of the Lower East Side with the East Village across the street and Soho and Nolita to the West. The broadest array of restaurants, retail, entertainment, and transportation and even a Soho-Ludlow House around the corner define this highly desirable neighborhood, a truly authentic New York experience. A two-story, 30,000-square-foot Equinox Fitness Center with a private entrance occupies the second and third floors. The building is crowned by a private residents-only 4,100-square-foot rooftop terrace with a sky lawn, cabana seating, two chef's tables, and two al fresco kitchens. Additional amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby and bicycle storage.



The artist and computer renderings and interior and exterior decorations, finishes, fixtures, appliances, and furnishings are provided for illustrative purposes only.