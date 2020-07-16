All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

19 West 9th Street

19 West 9th Street · (212) 726-0786
Location

19 West 9th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3/4S · Avail. now

$22,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
As featured in Architectural Digest, Apartment 3/4 is a meticulously renovated, top-floor duplex, filled with intricate details, high ceilings and beautiful moldings, in addition to five marble wood burning fireplaces and private outdoor space.

Just two short flights up is the first floor boasting a carefully renovated kitchen with high-end appliances, generous walnut counter space, and a large pantry. A spacious proper dining room anchors the kitchen with its own marble burning fireplace, recessed lighting and painted wood floors. The north side of the first floor presents a perfectly detailed double living room with white exposed brick, double height ceilings and a windowed home office. The bonus hidden bedroom, with a nearby full bathroom, is well suited for a guest room, children's play room or home office.

Elegance continues up the staircase leading to the sleeping quarters offering ceilings up to 11'6" tall and grand skylights. The secondary upstairs bedroom features a grand skylight and private terrace. Down the expansive hallway with ample closet space, is a massive glass-enclosed dressing room, paving the way to the master bedroom, featuring a large skylight, a fireplace and en-suite bathroom with double sinks.

In the mid-1800's, 19 West 9th Street was once an independent Brownstone townhouse and is known to be the most elite group of houses in the area. This cooperative building is located in the heart of Greenwich Village Historic District, just moments away from lower Fifth Avenue, Washington Square Park, Union Square Park, and multiple subway lines.

Offering short term or long term lease, either furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 West 9th Street have any available units?
19 West 9th Street has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 West 9th Street have?
Some of 19 West 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 West 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 West 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 West 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 West 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 19 West 9th Street offer parking?
No, 19 West 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 West 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 West 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 West 9th Street have a pool?
No, 19 West 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 West 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 19 West 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 West 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 West 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
