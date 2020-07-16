Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

As featured in Architectural Digest, Apartment 3/4 is a meticulously renovated, top-floor duplex, filled with intricate details, high ceilings and beautiful moldings, in addition to five marble wood burning fireplaces and private outdoor space.



Just two short flights up is the first floor boasting a carefully renovated kitchen with high-end appliances, generous walnut counter space, and a large pantry. A spacious proper dining room anchors the kitchen with its own marble burning fireplace, recessed lighting and painted wood floors. The north side of the first floor presents a perfectly detailed double living room with white exposed brick, double height ceilings and a windowed home office. The bonus hidden bedroom, with a nearby full bathroom, is well suited for a guest room, children's play room or home office.



Elegance continues up the staircase leading to the sleeping quarters offering ceilings up to 11'6" tall and grand skylights. The secondary upstairs bedroom features a grand skylight and private terrace. Down the expansive hallway with ample closet space, is a massive glass-enclosed dressing room, paving the way to the master bedroom, featuring a large skylight, a fireplace and en-suite bathroom with double sinks.



In the mid-1800's, 19 West 9th Street was once an independent Brownstone townhouse and is known to be the most elite group of houses in the area. This cooperative building is located in the heart of Greenwich Village Historic District, just moments away from lower Fifth Avenue, Washington Square Park, Union Square Park, and multiple subway lines.



Offering short term or long term lease, either furnished or unfurnished.