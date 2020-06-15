All apartments in New York
Find more places like 19 Saint Marks Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
19 Saint Marks Place
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

19 Saint Marks Place

19 Saint Mark's Place · (212) 452-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
doorman
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Dynamic city views and large private terraces flank both sides of this unique and luxurious approx 2,700 sq ft furnished penthouse loft with 3 bedrooms & 3 baths. A key-locked elevator opens directly into the entry foyer thereby ensuring one's privacy and north & south facing floor to ceiling windows grace every room with open views. The vast entertaining space has a large living room with a wood burning fireplace, separate dining area and a pretty top-of- the line windowed kitchen with breakfast bar.
On the eastern end of the loft is the master bedroom, which has a large, en-suite windowed marble bath with soaking tub and separate shower. The 3rd bedroom (also a perfect office) is across the hall and the spacious 2nd bedroom with en-suite bath, is on the other side of the loft. A 3rd full bath, laundry room, high end finishes and a rare feeling of space, light and privacy add to this unique home in the East Village.
Major transportation and convenient shopping are steps away. Available furnished only and flex lease term. Doorman: M-F 8:30am 4:30pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Saint Marks Place have any available units?
19 Saint Marks Place has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Saint Marks Place have?
Some of 19 Saint Marks Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Saint Marks Place currently offering any rent specials?
19 Saint Marks Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Saint Marks Place pet-friendly?
No, 19 Saint Marks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 19 Saint Marks Place offer parking?
No, 19 Saint Marks Place does not offer parking.
Does 19 Saint Marks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Saint Marks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Saint Marks Place have a pool?
No, 19 Saint Marks Place does not have a pool.
Does 19 Saint Marks Place have accessible units?
No, 19 Saint Marks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Saint Marks Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Saint Marks Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 19 Saint Marks Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity