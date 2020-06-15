19 Saint Marks Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony elevator doorman fireplace bathtub

Dynamic city views and large private terraces flank both sides of this unique and luxurious approx 2,700 sq ft furnished penthouse loft with 3 bedrooms & 3 baths. A key-locked elevator opens directly into the entry foyer thereby ensuring one's privacy and north & south facing floor to ceiling windows grace every room with open views. The vast entertaining space has a large living room with a wood burning fireplace, separate dining area and a pretty top-of- the line windowed kitchen with breakfast bar.

On the eastern end of the loft is the master bedroom, which has a large, en-suite windowed marble bath with soaking tub and separate shower. The 3rd bedroom (also a perfect office) is across the hall and the spacious 2nd bedroom with en-suite bath, is on the other side of the loft. A 3rd full bath, laundry room, high end finishes and a rare feeling of space, light and privacy add to this unique home in the East Village.

Major transportation and convenient shopping are steps away. Available furnished only and flex lease term. Doorman: M-F 8:30am 4:30pm.