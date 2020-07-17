All apartments in New York
Find more places like 19 Essex St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
19 Essex St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

19 Essex St

19 Essex Street · (609) 742-2116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit TOP FL · Avail. now

$6,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
Watch a video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqegWuehW5A

Please note! Still under renovation

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY FOR ONE OF A KIND XXL SIZED LOWER EAST SIDE LOFT ON ESSEX STREET! This is the first offering to this GORGEOUS unit which was occupied by the building owner for many years!

THIS SUN-FLOODED GEM HAS 4 MASSIVE WINDOWS IN THE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING SEWARD PARK AS WELL AS A SKYLIGHT!

The kitchen is currently undergoing renovation and will feature a dishwasher! There is an office with it's own 1/2 bath which can be PERFECT FOR A PHOTOGRAPHER as it can be used as a dark room!

Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, 12 feet ceilings and amazing airy feel compliment the space! The bedroom is king-sized to the back of the building, has two windows and great closet space!

Do not miss this amazing opportunity! Cats allowed, sorry no dogs. Non-smoking building!

Walking distance to the best venues, coffee shops, restaurants, parks that downtown has to offer, as well as half a block away to East Broadway F train!

.

.

This location has excellent transportation options. The East Broadway F Train stop is a block away and the B and D at Grand and Chrystie. The Library is on the far side of Seward Park. The Post office is a 5 minute walk on East Broadway. Recently Target and Trader Joe's has opened on Grand Street and Fine Fare is a half a block from them on Clinton. Plus there is Cafe Grumpy and Little Canal for coffee and Mission Chinese, Dimes, Fat Raddish, and Kiki's etc. for dinner. Metrograph Cinema is on the next block and we are only 2 blocks from the art galleries on Orchard Street. Plus, we await a movie complex and bowling alley in Essex Crossing at Essex and Delancey and the International Center of Photography. Come See.

Low brokers fee to direct renters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Essex St have any available units?
19 Essex St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Essex St have?
Some of 19 Essex St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Essex St currently offering any rent specials?
19 Essex St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Essex St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Essex St is pet friendly.
Does 19 Essex St offer parking?
No, 19 Essex St does not offer parking.
Does 19 Essex St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Essex St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Essex St have a pool?
No, 19 Essex St does not have a pool.
Does 19 Essex St have accessible units?
No, 19 Essex St does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Essex St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Essex St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 19 Essex St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity