19 Essex St

Watch a video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqegWuehW5A



Please note! Still under renovation



AMAZING OPPORTUNITY FOR ONE OF A KIND XXL SIZED LOWER EAST SIDE LOFT ON ESSEX STREET! This is the first offering to this GORGEOUS unit which was occupied by the building owner for many years!



THIS SUN-FLOODED GEM HAS 4 MASSIVE WINDOWS IN THE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING SEWARD PARK AS WELL AS A SKYLIGHT!



The kitchen is currently undergoing renovation and will feature a dishwasher! There is an office with it's own 1/2 bath which can be PERFECT FOR A PHOTOGRAPHER as it can be used as a dark room!



Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, 12 feet ceilings and amazing airy feel compliment the space! The bedroom is king-sized to the back of the building, has two windows and great closet space!



Do not miss this amazing opportunity! Cats allowed, sorry no dogs. Non-smoking building!



Walking distance to the best venues, coffee shops, restaurants, parks that downtown has to offer, as well as half a block away to East Broadway F train!



This location has excellent transportation options. The East Broadway F Train stop is a block away and the B and D at Grand and Chrystie. The Library is on the far side of Seward Park. The Post office is a 5 minute walk on East Broadway. Recently Target and Trader Joe's has opened on Grand Street and Fine Fare is a half a block from them on Clinton. Plus there is Cafe Grumpy and Little Canal for coffee and Mission Chinese, Dimes, Fat Raddish, and Kiki's etc. for dinner. Metrograph Cinema is on the next block and we are only 2 blocks from the art galleries on Orchard Street. Plus, we await a movie complex and bowling alley in Essex Crossing at Essex and Delancey and the International Center of Photography. Come See.



Low brokers fee to direct renters!