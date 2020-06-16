All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
188 East 75th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

188 East 75th Street

188 East 75th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

188 East 75th Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
hot tub
Just Listed! Fully Renovated One Bedroom in the heart of the Upper Eastside. No detail was overlooked when this classic pre-war one bedroom underwent a total renovation. The open kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and a Caesarstone island that provides exceptional storage and will accommodate up to four stools for dinning. The windowed spa-like bathroom is highlighted by porcelain tiles and Hansgrohe shower fixtures. The large master bedroom features exceptional custom built-in closets and charming open street views.

Added conveniences include: newly installed walnut flooring, soundproofed walls and ceiling, Fujitsu Halcyon split unit wall-mounted air conditioners with remote controls in both the living room and bedroom, built-in speaker system in the living room, custom built-in storage cabinets with soft close hinges and recessed lighting with dimmers.

188 East 75th is a charming prewar boutique co-op that features an elevator, laundry room and a virtual doorman to accept packages. The highly sought-after location is just two short blocks from the subway and leaves you surrounded by incredible restaurants, markets and shoppingnot to mention a few moments away from Central Park! NOTE: After lease signing allow for 7-10 days for board approval process. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 East 75th Street have any available units?
188 East 75th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 East 75th Street have?
Some of 188 East 75th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 East 75th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 188 East 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 188 East 75th Street offer parking?
No, 188 East 75th Street does not offer parking.
Does 188 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 East 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 East 75th Street have a pool?
No, 188 East 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 188 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 188 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 East 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
