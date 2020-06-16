188 East 75th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry hot tub

Just Listed! Fully Renovated One Bedroom in the heart of the Upper Eastside. No detail was overlooked when this classic pre-war one bedroom underwent a total renovation. The open kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and a Caesarstone island that provides exceptional storage and will accommodate up to four stools for dinning. The windowed spa-like bathroom is highlighted by porcelain tiles and Hansgrohe shower fixtures. The large master bedroom features exceptional custom built-in closets and charming open street views.



Added conveniences include: newly installed walnut flooring, soundproofed walls and ceiling, Fujitsu Halcyon split unit wall-mounted air conditioners with remote controls in both the living room and bedroom, built-in speaker system in the living room, custom built-in storage cabinets with soft close hinges and recessed lighting with dimmers.



188 East 75th is a charming prewar boutique co-op that features an elevator, laundry room and a virtual doorman to accept packages. The highly sought-after location is just two short blocks from the subway and leaves you surrounded by incredible restaurants, markets and shoppingnot to mention a few moments away from Central Park! NOTE: After lease signing allow for 7-10 days for board approval process. Sorry, no pets or smoking allowed.