185 Hester Street

Beautiful NO FEE 2 Bedroom Apartment in Little Italy!



Move right into this gut-renovated home, situated in the heart of Lower Manhattan, just steps away from shopping in Soho, dining in Nolita and partying in the East Village. The apartment features two spacious winged bedrooms, contemporary finishes and beautiful exposed brick. The B, D, J, Z, N, Q, R, 6, and W trains are within a 5-minute walk from the property.



Apartment features:

* Newly renovated

* Two bedrooms

* One bath with deep soaking tub

* Exposed brick

* Stainless steel appliances

* Dishwasher

Transportation:

* B and D trains at Grand Street

* J, Z, N, Q, R, 6, and W trains at Canal Street



-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 13 month lease.