New York, NY
185 Hester Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:18 AM

185 Hester Street

185 Hester Street · (646) 750-1989
Location

185 Hester Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Beautiful NO FEE 2 Bedroom Apartment in Little Italy!

Move right into this gut-renovated home, situated in the heart of Lower Manhattan, just steps away from shopping in Soho, dining in Nolita and partying in the East Village. The apartment features two spacious winged bedrooms, contemporary finishes and beautiful exposed brick. The B, D, J, Z, N, Q, R, 6, and W trains are within a 5-minute walk from the property.

Apartment features:
* Newly renovated
* Two bedrooms
* One bath with deep soaking tub
* Exposed brick
* Stainless steel appliances
* Dishwasher
Transportation:
* B and D trains at Grand Street
* J, Z, N, Q, R, 6, and W trains at Canal Street

-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 13 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Hester Street have any available units?
185 Hester Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Hester Street have?
Some of 185 Hester Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Hester Street currently offering any rent specials?
185 Hester Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Hester Street pet-friendly?
No, 185 Hester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 185 Hester Street offer parking?
No, 185 Hester Street does not offer parking.
Does 185 Hester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Hester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Hester Street have a pool?
No, 185 Hester Street does not have a pool.
Does 185 Hester Street have accessible units?
No, 185 Hester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Hester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Hester Street has units with dishwashers.
