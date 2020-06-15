182-184 East 2nd Street

Amenities

Great studio, ready to move in, available fully furnished. This bright and spacious apartment features modern furniture, plenty of storage, open kitchen with window, dishwasher, a queen size bed, 2 big closets and dresser. Laundry in the building. Conveniently located 2 blocks from F train. Great Restaurants and bars walking distance.

Flexible lease term short or long term (4 months minimum).



Very spacious, clean, fully furnished: Queen size bed, 2 big closets, dresser and TV.

Windowed kitchen features dishwasher, plenty of storage, microwave and all kitchenware (microwave, toaster, glasses, silverware, plates, etc)

It comes with linen and towels, ready to move in with your toothbrush!



2 blocks from F train. Great Restaurants and bars walking distance from the apartment.

Apartment is on first floor.



Straight forward and easy application process $100.



*Broker fee depends of length of stay.



Contact me now for easy showing