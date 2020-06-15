All apartments in New York
182-184 East 2nd Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

182-184 East 2nd Street

182 E 2nd St · (917) 848-6823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

182 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great studio, ready to move in, available fully furnished. This bright and spacious apartment features modern furniture, plenty of storage, open kitchen with window, dishwasher, a queen size bed, 2 big closets and dresser. Laundry in the building. Conveniently located 2 blocks from F train. Great Restaurants and bars walking distance. Available short or long term.,Massive studio available October 31st!
Flexible lease term short or long term (4 months minimum).

Very spacious, clean, fully furnished: Queen size bed, 2 big closets, dresser and TV.
Windowed kitchen features dishwasher, plenty of storage, microwave and all kitchenware (microwave, toaster, glasses, silverware, plates, etc)
It comes with linen and towels, ready to move in with your toothbrush!

2 blocks from F train. Great Restaurants and bars walking distance from the apartment.
Apartment is on first floor.

Straight forward and easy application process $100.

*Broker fee depends of length of stay.

Contact me now for easy showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182-184 East 2nd Street have any available units?
182-184 East 2nd Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 182-184 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 182-184 East 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182-184 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
182-184 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182-184 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 182-184 East 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 182-184 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 182-184 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 182-184 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182-184 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182-184 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 182-184 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 182-184 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 182-184 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 182-184 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182-184 East 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
