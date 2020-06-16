All apartments in New York
Find more places like 181 Thompson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
181 Thompson Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

181 Thompson Street

181 Thompson Street · (212) 941-2610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

181 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Link to video tour:https://youtu.be/gwoa3ng937oSunny Studio in Prime Greenwich Village location, 2 exposures and has separate windowed Kitchen which can fit in a dining table. Has laundromat at the building, convenient location has easy access to Grocery, Shopping area, Restaurants and multiple Subway lines, walking distance to NYU, don't miss this good deal, come see it today and make it your home. * Please note that this is available for 7/15/20 move in., photos with furniture are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Thompson Street have any available units?
181 Thompson Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 181 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 Thompson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 181 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 181 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 181 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 181 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 181 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 181 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Thompson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Thompson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Thompson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 181 Thompson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity