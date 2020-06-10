181 East 65th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar 24hr concierge doorman gym parking bike storage garage lobby

NEW! NO FEE. BROKERS PLEASE CYOF. CLICK ON THE VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdzqSABm3zAAVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. The Chatham Post-War Condominium, built by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern is located in the heart of the Upper East Sides desirable Lenox Hill. This luxury condominium perfectly blends Old World charm with the contemporary living and amenities befit for the most discerning clientele. This immaculate 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath, 1185 sqft residence faces EAST, has high ceilings, over-sized sun-drenched windows, custom millwork crown molding, in unit Washer/Dryer closet, individually controlled heating and A/C units in each room.A large living and dining room with oak wood floors is brightly lit by two large windows with eastern exposure. A second bedroom/den adjoins the living room, has double sliding doors and east city views. A swing door adds privacy to a custom white cabinetry modern chef's kitchen with granite countertops and top appliances. The large central hallway leading to the master bedroom is flanked by a full marble bath with an over-sized glass enclosed shower. The master bedroom has endless amounts of natural light and an open layout, fitted with a large walk-in closet, a linens closet and double door custom shelf closet. The en suite master bath has an oversized soaking tub, a glass enclosed shower, double sinks, and abundant cabinet space.Top luxury amenities include: an opulent entrance and grandly proportioned lobby with 24-hour concierge, a state of the art fitness center that includes the latest in cardio and weight training equipment. Bike Room & Storage Room. Private entrance to independent operating garage through lobby. Pets welcomed. Please note: There are limitations on accessing this unit due to the Covid-19 NYState Rules.Conveniently located among great restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, retail and N, Q, M, 6, F pubic transportation. The Chatham, at 181 East 65th Street, located in the Upper East Side was built in 2001. This 33 story, 94 unit development was built by architect Robert A.M. Stern, the Dean of Architecture at Yale. This 231,000-square-foot condominium tower consists of 22,000 square feet of retail and 94 apartments. The brick and limestone facades and the building's massing recall those of the highly-respected luxury apartment buildings along Park Avenue. The two-storey base is limestone and above the facades are brick with limestone accents. The facades are articulated with French balconies, bay windows, and subtle changes in plane in the shaft of the building. The top of the building consists of a series of setbacks culminating in a lantern.