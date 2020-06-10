All apartments in New York
Find more places like 181 East 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
181 East 65th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

181 East 65th Street

181 East 65th Street · (631) 848-8101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

181 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
NEW! NO FEE. BROKERS PLEASE CYOF. CLICK ON THE VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdzqSABm3zAAVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. The Chatham Post-War Condominium, built by renowned architect Robert A.M. Stern is located in the heart of the Upper East Sides desirable Lenox Hill. This luxury condominium perfectly blends Old World charm with the contemporary living and amenities befit for the most discerning clientele. This immaculate 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath, 1185 sqft residence faces EAST, has high ceilings, over-sized sun-drenched windows, custom millwork crown molding, in unit Washer/Dryer closet, individually controlled heating and A/C units in each room.A large living and dining room with oak wood floors is brightly lit by two large windows with eastern exposure. A second bedroom/den adjoins the living room, has double sliding doors and east city views. A swing door adds privacy to a custom white cabinetry modern chef's kitchen with granite countertops and top appliances. The large central hallway leading to the master bedroom is flanked by a full marble bath with an over-sized glass enclosed shower. The master bedroom has endless amounts of natural light and an open layout, fitted with a large walk-in closet, a linens closet and double door custom shelf closet. The en suite master bath has an oversized soaking tub, a glass enclosed shower, double sinks, and abundant cabinet space.Top luxury amenities include: an opulent entrance and grandly proportioned lobby with 24-hour concierge, a state of the art fitness center that includes the latest in cardio and weight training equipment. Bike Room & Storage Room. Private entrance to independent operating garage through lobby. Pets welcomed. Please note: There are limitations on accessing this unit due to the Covid-19 NYState Rules.Conveniently located among great restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, retail and N, Q, M, 6, F pubic transportation. The Chatham, at 181 East 65th Street, located in the Upper East Side was built in 2001. This 33 story, 94 unit development was built by architect Robert A.M. Stern, the Dean of Architecture at Yale. This 231,000-square-foot condominium tower consists of 22,000 square feet of retail and 94 apartments. The brick and limestone facades and the building's massing recall those of the highly-respected luxury apartment buildings along Park Avenue. The two-storey base is limestone and above the facades are brick with limestone accents. The facades are articulated with French balconies, bay windows, and subtle changes in plane in the shaft of the building. The top of the building consists of a series of setbacks culminating in a lantern.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 East 65th Street have any available units?
181 East 65th Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 East 65th Street have?
Some of 181 East 65th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
181 East 65th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 East 65th Street is pet friendly.
Does 181 East 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 181 East 65th Street does offer parking.
Does 181 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 East 65th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 181 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 181 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 181 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 181 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 East 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 181 East 65th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity