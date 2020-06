Amenities

fireplace furnished

Tucked away in the heart of the Village is this truly unique one bedroom and one bath apartment for you to call home. Feels like a Pars atelier with original cherry wood wainscoting and decorative fireplace. Only a flight up and you are in this light and airy home, boasting open plan windowed kitchen and ample closet space and tall ceilings. Call for your appointment. Video available upon request. This is not a furnished apartment! OP HALF MONTH