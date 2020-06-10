All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

177 East Houston Street

177 East Houston Street · (646) 266-9562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

177 East Houston Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,693

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This Spacious and renovated 2 bedroom is located in heart of the Lower East Side on E Houston street, just a block away from all the best nightlife NYC has to offer, restaurant, bars, shopping, parks, subway, buses, citi bikes

Only 1 flight up, this nicely renovated unit has a very functional layout and plenty of room for a lot of furniture. It features, 2 queen sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, spacious living room, open kitchen
Contact us today about your exclusive showing.

NO FEE
$2,683 NET EFFECTIVE RENT with 2 weeks free on a 12 month lease.
$2,800 gross monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 East Houston Street have any available units?
177 East Houston Street has a unit available for $2,693 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 177 East Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
177 East Houston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 East Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 177 East Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 177 East Houston Street offer parking?
No, 177 East Houston Street does not offer parking.
Does 177 East Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 East Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 East Houston Street have a pool?
No, 177 East Houston Street does not have a pool.
Does 177 East Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 177 East Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 177 East Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 East Houston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 East Houston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 East Houston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
