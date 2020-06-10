177 East Houston Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

This Spacious and renovated 2 bedroom is located in heart of the Lower East Side on E Houston street, just a block away from all the best nightlife NYC has to offer, restaurant, bars, shopping, parks, subway, buses, citi bikes



Only 1 flight up, this nicely renovated unit has a very functional layout and plenty of room for a lot of furniture. It features, 2 queen sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, spacious living room, open kitchen

Contact us today about your exclusive showing.



NO FEE

$2,683 NET EFFECTIVE RENT with 2 weeks free on a 12 month lease.

$2,800 gross monthly rent