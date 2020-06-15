All apartments in New York
Find more places like 175 West 73rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
175 West 73rd Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

175 West 73rd Street

175 West 73rd Street · (917) 848-1953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

175 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-C · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
Feel right at home in this high floor, pre-war, oversized one-bedroom at the Verdi. This gem boasts graciously sized rooms, an eat-in kitchen, high beamed ceilings and original herringbone hardwood floors. In addition, there is great closet space, northern and western exposures and a very gracious foyer. This full-service building has a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, bike and storage room, central laundry and a beautiful planted roof deck. Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, the Verdi co-op is just moments away from Riverside and Central Park, Fairway, Citarella, Trader Joes, the 72nd Street express stop as well as Lincoln Center, fabulous restaurants and amazing shops on Columbus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 West 73rd Street have any available units?
175 West 73rd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 175 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 West 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 West 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 175 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 175 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 175 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 175 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 West 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 West 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 West 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 175 West 73rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity