175 West 73rd Street

Feel right at home in this high floor, pre-war, oversized one-bedroom at the Verdi. This gem boasts graciously sized rooms, an eat-in kitchen, high beamed ceilings and original herringbone hardwood floors. In addition, there is great closet space, northern and western exposures and a very gracious foyer. This full-service building has a 24-hour doorman, live-in super, bike and storage room, central laundry and a beautiful planted roof deck. Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, the Verdi co-op is just moments away from Riverside and Central Park, Fairway, Citarella, Trader Joes, the 72nd Street express stop as well as Lincoln Center, fabulous restaurants and amazing shops on Columbus.